MPD: 1 dead in Frayser shooting

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that has left one male victim dead on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:22 p.m. on Pershing Park Drive.

The male victim was dead on the scene, according to police.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Police say anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

