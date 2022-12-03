MPD: 1 dead in Frayser shooting
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that has left one male victim dead on Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to the shooting at 1:22 p.m. on Pershing Park Drive.
The male victim was dead on the scene, according to police.
This investigation is still ongoing.
Police say anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
