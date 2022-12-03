MPD: 1 dead in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that has left one male victim dead on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:22 p.m. on Pershing Park Drive.

The male victim was dead on the scene, according to police.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Police say anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.