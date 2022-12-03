Holiday Food Drive
Methodist Le Bonheur says gender-affirming procedures temporarily paused

Transgender flag
Transgender flag(Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says gender-affirming procedures are on pause.

The healthcare system released a statement to Action News 5 on Friday amid calls from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee to, “end its discriminatory policy denying lifesaving medical care to transgender and nonbinary patients.”

The ACLU cites a 19-year-old who was told days before a surgery that it was canceled.

The ACLU demanded that Methodist Le Bonheur reschedule the surgeries no later than December 31, or they will file a complaint with the United States Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights. You can click here to read their full statement.

Methodist says physicians are indeed moving forward with the surgeries, but those patients have had their procedures rescheduled.

Methodist says the temporary pause was done after they received questions from care providers about patients receiving gender-affirming procedures at a facility associated with Methodist Le Bonheur.

They add that they have not changed their practices regarding the treatment of transgender and nonbinary patients.

“Our commitment remains to deliver high quality and compassionate care to any patient regardless of their race, gender, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression,” the statement reads.

