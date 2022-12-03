Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant fined $35K for inappropriate language

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 after an ejection during the Nov. 30 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to an NBA press release.

Morant was fined for, “Confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection.” announced by Joe Dumars Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

Morant was given a technical foul and ejected during the 4th quarter with only 1:22 remaining in the Nov. 30 game.

