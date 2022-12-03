Holiday Food Drive
First Alert to a rainy pattern that could lead to some flooding

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A rainy pattern will settle into the Mid-South for several days keeping daily rain chances and up & down temperatures in the forecast in the First Alert forecast. Excessive rainfall could lead to flooding for parts of the Action News 5 coverage area next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of a shower after midnight along with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the lower 30s

TOMORROW: Cloudy with isolated to scattered showers, afternoon highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of showers, lows near 40 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain along with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of rain, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and overnight lows near 60. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with showers, highs again in the mid to upper 60s, and overnight lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

