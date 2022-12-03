Family shocked after an accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - There are still lots of questions surrounding the surprising release of the man charged in the murder of former Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

Timothy Herrington, Jr. was released on a $250,000 bond Thursday afternoon.

Friday, Action News 5 spoke to the sister of Jimmie “Jay” Lee who said her family is still in shock.

She says they had no idea that their loved one’s accused killer Timothy Herrington, Jr. was going to be given a bond.

It was 4 months ago when a judge listened to the evidence in the case of Timothy Herrington, Jr. and ruled that he should be held with no bond.

Back in August, Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Kilpatrick argued before Judge Gray Tollison that Herrington should remain behind bars.

Thursday, there was a change of heart between the defense and prosecutors.

Herrington’s attorney, assistant DA Kilpatrick and Judge Tollison signed a motion Thursday morning after both sides agreed to a $250,000 bond.

The Lafayette County Sheriff says Herrington was released to his family just before 3 p.m. that same day.

“It’s a great feeling. You know like I said we’re grateful that Lafayette County seen it fit to grant him bond based upon you know what they’ve seen so far in the case,” said Herrington’s brother Tevin Coleman.

Action News 5 wanted to know the circumstances surrounding the agreement for the bond and why Jimmie Jay Lee’s family was not contacted about the decision.

Despite numerous phone calls, text messages, and visits to the Lafayette County District Attorney Ben Creekmore’s office, we never heard back.

Herrington was arrested in July and charged with the first-degree murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

Prosecutors said that Lee and Herrington had a sexual relationship and messages show Lee went to Herrington’s home the day he disappeared.

Police also say Herrington searched on his Macbook, “How long does it take to strangle someone,” minutes before meeting up with Lee.

Despite cadaver dogs picking up a scent of a dead body in Herrington’s apartment, Investigators have not found Lee’s body.

Coleman says his brother is innocent and would never harm someone else.

“Well I can truly say that Timothy kept the faith and kept us strong throughout the process as well in terms of remaining steadfast about his innocence and his faith throughout this process,” said Coleman Friday.

Herrington had to surrender his passport and was fitted with a GPS monitoring device.

Lafayette county Sheriff Joey East says it is his understanding that there are no restrictions for where Herrington can travel within the United States, meaning he can legally leave the state of Mississippi.

He simply has to be present for all future court dates.

Just to note, assistant DA Kilpatrick was elected this week to the newly created Lafayette County Court Judge.

It’s unclear how much longer she will be with the DA’s office.

Herrington’s case has not yet gone before the grand jury; that should happen sometime in 2023.

