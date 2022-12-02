Holiday Food Drive
Teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock in Georgia

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A teenager was shot in Georgia while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the teen was campaigning Thursday for the senator’s runoff election. Around 5:35 p.m. local time, officers responded to the shooting.

Officers found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a Savannah hospital for treatment.

Officers identified and located the suspect, 42-year-old Jimmy Paiz, at the residence. Police say the preliminary investigation discovered the suspect shot through a closed door, hitting the teen, while the teen was at the front door campaigning.

Jimmy Paiz
Jimmy Paiz(Chatham County Jail)

Paiz was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The case remains under investigation. At this point, police say there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated.

“I am saddened to learn about this incident. I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery,” Warnock said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

