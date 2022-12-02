Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Study: COVID-19 pandemic stress may have aged teens’ brains faster

According to a study published Thursday in Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science, the...
According to a study published Thursday in Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science, the stress caused by the pandemic may have prematurely aged teenage brains by at least three years.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 appears to have affected mental health among the youth.

According to a study published Thursday in Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science, the stress caused by the pandemic may have prematurely aged teenage brains by at least three years.

Researchers from Stanford University compared scans of physical structures of these young minds and found growth in two brain areas that control access to memories and regulate emotions, including stress and anxiety.

The findings are based on 128 children before and after the end of the pandemic’s first full year.

Researchers say they don’t know if these changes in the brain are permanent and will do more studies in the future.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martez Abram, 39, is accused of killing two employees at Walmart in Southaven and shooting a...
Man found guilty in Walmart employee shooting
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Missing person
CANCLED: City watch for missing man
FedEx World Hub
FedEx employee killed at hub

Latest News

FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein rape trial
Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation
Layaway offers shopping option that could ease burden of inflation
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Indiana judge won’t block probe over 10-year-old’s abortion