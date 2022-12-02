St. Jude Memphis Marathon: Bring your passion to our mission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend is all about the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

As the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend kicks off, many people across the Bluff City said this year’s theme “Bring Your Passion to Our Mission” resonates with them.

“I would like to tell everybody at St. Jude and all of the donors thank you, because if it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be here today,” Alana, St. Jude patient said.

This is what this weekend is all about, making sure children like Alana, a cancer survivor, prevail against cancer.

“I think the real message is these kids are just like all of us and those blessed to have children,” Rick Shadyac ALSAC President & CEO, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital said. “They’ve just had their lives interrupted by a terrible disease.

Thousands of runners from all 50 states and 17 countries would agree with Shadyac.

“The children of St. Jude have so much more to endure than I do,” Donna Schum, St. Jude Hero said. “So, they just inspire me to put one foot in front of the other in my road to recovery and I just pray I’ll be able to support St. Jude for many more years to come.”

“I was just recently diagnosed with cancer and had surgery on October 24th so I’m still in the healing process 4 weeks out,” Nicole Smith, St. Jude Hero said. “But if those kids can do it as adults we can definitely pull through and get this done.”

Events leading up to the run started on Thursday.

“This year we have something else special to celebrate,” Kevin Kane, President and CEO of Memphis Tourism said. “This beautiful Renasant Convention Center, starting today will be debuting its first St. Jude patient artwork display.”

The new patient art display is open for public viewing year-round. One of the first viewers was cancer survivor, was Alana and her mom LaChaka.

Seeing once again the mission at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Finding Cures, Saving Children.

“To become a part of the St. Jude family, and I say family because that is exactly what it is,” LaChaka said. “Knowing that what they do every single day is saving a life. Every single day is making a family comfortable with their situation and is helping them cope better with what’s going on.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.