Showers & dropping temperatures this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few spotty showers will be possible today, especially in the evening. Even with clouds, high temperatures will still climb to around 60 degrees with a breezy south wind gusting up to 25 mph. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 50s.

TODAY: Cloudy. 20%. High: 60 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 10 to 15, gusting up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND: A cold front will arrive tonight and then stall over the area for several days. This front will bring rain overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Rain quickly moves out so it will be dry on Saturday afternoon with some sunshine. Temperatures will quickly drop behind the front and temperatures will stay in the lower 50s all day. More rain arrives on Sunday with the front sitting nearby. The best chance for showers will be in north Mississippi. High temperatures will only be in the mid 40s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The cold front pushes rain back into the Mid-South on Monday and Tuesday. This will give us more showers and maybe even a few weak storms. There will be a range of temperatures across the area, depending on the location of the front. Highs will range from the lower 50s to 60 degrees. Showers will be possible through the end of the week.

