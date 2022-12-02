Shots fired on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots were fired on I-240 westbound Thursday night near the Quince Road overpass, police say.

Although no one was struck, police say the commotion caused a driver to hit a guardrail, causing a minor cut.

The westbound entry ramp is closed, and the right shoulder is blocked as investigators collect evidence.

This is an ongoing investigation.

