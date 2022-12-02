Northwest Rangers to host first NJCAA semifinal matchup

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - The Northwest Mississippi Community College football team will make a return to the NJCAA Division I Football Playoffs

The Northwest Rangers are set to host third-ranked Iowa Western on Sunday, December 4.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 P.M. from Ranger Stadium at Bobby Franklin Field, with live coverage provided by the NJCAA on ESPN+.

Northwest Mississippi Community College Athletic Director Jake Gordon joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the big game.

Tickets will be available to purchase in advance for $15, plus taxes and fees, and at the gate for $18. To purchase tickets, click here.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

