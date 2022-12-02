MSCS school board launches website to aid search for next superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) board has officially launched the “MSCS Super Search” website amid the search for a new superintendent.

The website includes a feedback form, timeline, and Frequently Asked Questions.

The release follows the board’s recent work session where members discussed a refined timeline of community engagement meetings and qualifications for the search firm.

A request for qualifications to recruit a search firm is now live and can be accessed from the search website.

As it remains open, the MSCS Board will begin hosting community input sessions in person and surveying residents.

“The MSCS Superintendent will lead and support over 110,500 students and 13,900 teachers in Shelby County,” said Board Chair Althea Greene, “It is critical to this board that we receive robust feedback from the community regarding key characteristics and goals for this position.”

To ensure maximum participation and outreach, the board-appointed advisory search committee will serve as a partner in engaging the community.

The board will vote and finalize the committee during the next scheduled board meeting on Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

The board hopes to recruit and hire a new superintendent to start for the 2023-2024 school year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.