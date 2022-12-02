Man in Missouri captured for a Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kevin Fennell was captured by U.S. Marshalls in Missouri after a first-degree murder warrant was issued out of Memphis.

The incident happened on November 15, when Memphis police responded to a shooting on Springbrook Avenue.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene due to gunshot shot wounds. A warrant was then put out for Fennell the next day.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF).

The TRVFTF gained information that Fennell was around Columbia, Missouri, and requested assistance from U.S. Marshals in the Western District of Missouri, Springfield office.

Thursday, they located him in a residence in the city.

The Columbia SWAT team arrived on the scene and shouted on the speaker that Fennell surrender. He surrendered without resistance.

Fennell awaits trial back in Shelby County.

