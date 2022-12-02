Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man in Missouri captured for a Memphis murder

Kevin Fennell captured
Kevin Fennell captured(USMS Memphis)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kevin Fennell was captured by U.S. Marshalls in Missouri after a first-degree murder warrant was issued out of Memphis.

The incident happened on November 15, when Memphis police responded to a shooting on Springbrook Avenue.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene due to gunshot shot wounds. A warrant was then put out for Fennell the next day.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF).

The TRVFTF gained information that Fennell was around Columbia, Missouri, and requested assistance from U.S. Marshals in the Western District of Missouri, Springfield office.

Thursday, they located him in a residence in the city.

The Columbia SWAT team arrived on the scene and shouted on the speaker that Fennell surrender. He surrendered without resistance.

Fennell awaits trial back in Shelby County.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martez Abram, 39, is accused of killing two employees at Walmart in Southaven and shooting a...
Man found guilty in Walmart employee shooting
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
FedEx World Hub
FedEx employee killed at hub
I-40 lanes block due to car crash
1 killed, 1 injured after car crash on I-40

Latest News

Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival passes on sale now
MBI, coroner respond to crime scene on JSU campus
MBI, coroner respond to crime scene on JSU campus
Portion of I-240 shutdown (TDOT)
1 dead after five vehicle crash on I-240
City watch issued after concerning text message (MPD)
City watch issued after concerning text message