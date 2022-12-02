Investigation continues into death of FedEx worker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a 48-year-old FedEx worker is mourning the loss of a loved one after he was killed on the job at the World Hub on Wednesday.

This is the second death at the Memphis facility this year.

Former and current co-workers are reflecting on the man they called friendly, helpful, and often referred to as the “cool manager.”

We’re being told the victim was a 20-plus-year employee of the shipping giant.

On Thursday, TOSHA workers were back at the FedEx World Hub for the second time this year to investigate a fatal incident.

Investigators also collected evidence and spoke with employees.

While FedEx did confirm the death of one of their team members, a cause for the untimely passing was not given.

“This could merely be a coincidence that it’s an accident, but most accidents you can trace back to the systemic failure of training, systemic failure in safety protocol,” said trial attorney Jeff Rosenblum, who has represented the families of several FedEx workers who died on the job.

In the past five years, there have been four deaths at Memphis FedEx facilities, including that of 33-year-old Jessica James, who died in February while operating a forklift.

Also killed was 23-year-old Duntate Young, who died in 2019 of blunt-force trauma to his chest after being hit by a shipping container door.

Of the four deaths since 2017, three happened in the month of November, and Rosenblum doesn’t think that’s a coincidence.

He points to the increase in volume handled by workers during the beginning of the holiday season.

“Yes, I do think it’s relevant,” Rosenblum said. “I don’t think it’s just a coincidence. It’s loud, it’s dark, and there are more packages to deliver. There are more people that are brought in, there are more temporary workers that are brought in during the holiday season that are not given the same level of training.”

Action News 5 asked FedEx to respond to allegations of safety protocols not being up to par at the facility. We were told they hope to have a response soon.

FedEx said Wednesday:

Our heartfelt thoughts are with our team member’s family, colleagues and all those affected by this event. The circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are still under investigation, and FedEx is fully cooperating with investigating authorities.”

