Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how Hispanic Memphians are preparing to celebrate the “Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe”.

She also talked about how Cazateatro is gearing up to present their first musical ever “Navidad Spectacular”.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

