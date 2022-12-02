Forrest City police officer charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - A 22-year-old Forrest City police officer has been charged with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Justin Davis, of Marianna, was arrested by special agents with the Arkansas State Police on Thursday.

Davis is charged with two counts of felony sexual assault to the fourth degree.

The state police Criminal Investigation Division was requested earlier in the week by local authorities to investigate allegations that Davis had been involved in a sexual relationship with a St. Francis County teenager.

Davis is being held at the Cross County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

