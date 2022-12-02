City watch issued after concerning text message

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a city watch for Julius Clark.

According to police, Clark sent a text message to a friend stating, “by time you read this I’m dead”.

Clark is described as a black male, around 5′11, 160 pounds, and brown eyes with vertical cuts in his eyebrows.

If you have any information, you are urged to call police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.