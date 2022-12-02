City watch issued after concerning text message

Holiday Food Drive
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a city watch for Julius Clark.

According to police, Clark sent a text message to a friend stating, “by time you read this I’m dead”.

Clark is described as a black male, around 5′11, 160 pounds, and brown eyes with vertical cuts in his eyebrows.

If you have any information, you are urged to call police.

