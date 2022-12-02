Holiday Food Drive
Chalkbeat: What’s to come of $60M leftover pandemic relief funds meant to help TN private schools?

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last year, Tennessee received nearly $74 million in federal relief funding to help private schools rebound from the pandemic.

But because of tight federal restrictions on which schools are eligible to apply, only just over $10 million of that was awarded.

Now, Gov. Bill Lee’s administration is trying to figure out what to do with about $60 million that remains in that pot.

Chalkbeat’s Marta Aldrich joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about her recent report on the topic that takes a closer look at what kept private schools from accessing the money and who will have the final call on where that money goes.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
MBI, coroner respond to crime scene on JSU campus
