Chalkbeat: What’s to come of $60M leftover pandemic relief funds meant to help TN private schools?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last year, Tennessee received nearly $74 million in federal relief funding to help private schools rebound from the pandemic.

But because of tight federal restrictions on which schools are eligible to apply, only just over $10 million of that was awarded.

Now, Gov. Bill Lee’s administration is trying to figure out what to do with about $60 million that remains in that pot.

Chalkbeat’s Marta Aldrich joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about her recent report on the topic that takes a closer look at what kept private schools from accessing the money and who will have the final call on where that money goes.

