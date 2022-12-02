Beale Street Music Festival passes on sale now
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tickets for the 45th edition of the Beale Street Music Festival are on sale now.
The festival will be held May 5-7, 2023, at Tom Lee Park, located in downtown Memphis.
The festival says a limited number of discounted early-bird 3-day passes are available. Once they are gone the prices will increase.
The lineup for the festival will be announced in a February.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.