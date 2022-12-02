Beale Street Music Festival passes on sale now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tickets for the 45th edition of the Beale Street Music Festival are on sale now.

The festival will be held May 5-7, 2023, at Tom Lee Park, located in downtown Memphis.

The festival says a limited number of discounted early-bird 3-day passes are available. Once they are gone the prices will increase.

The lineup for the festival will be announced in a February.

Click here to purchase tickets.

