Tenn. High School Football Championships are live on Action News 5 Plus

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee High School Football Championships kick off Thursday at 10 a.m.

Action News 5 Plus is your destination to watch these games, which are scheduled as follows:

Thu 10 a.m. | Division II-AA Championship | CPA vs. Lipscomb Academy

Thu 2 p.m. | Division II-A Championship | Friendship Christian vs. Nashville Christian

Thu 6 p.m. | Division II-AAA Championship | MBA vs. Baylor

Fri 10 a.m. | Class 3A Championship | Alcoa vs. East Nashville

Fri 2 p.m. | Class 1A Championship | Clay Co. vs. McKenzie

Fri 6 p.m. | Class 5A Championship | Knoxville West vs. Page

Sat 10 a.m. | Class 4A Championship | Anderson Co. vs. Pearl Cohn

Sat 2 p.m. | Class 2A Championship | Tyner vs. Riverside

Sat 6 p.m. | Class 6A Championship | Oakland vs. Beech

Action News 5 Plus is available in the live player above, as well as on channel 5.5 and through the Action News 5 channel on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and more.

