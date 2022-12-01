St. Jude patients’ art on display ahead of Memphis Marathon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend is all about the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. As the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend kicks off, a new patient art instillation was unveiled at the Renasant Convention Center.

Memphis Tourism President & CEO Kevin Kane made the announcement Thursday, along with remarks from ALSAC President & CEO Rick Shadyac.

Now, patient art will be displayed in the convention center year-round for public viewing.

One of the first viewers of the wall was 5th grader Alana and her mom LaChaka.

Alana is a cancer survivor. Today, she was able to view her own artwork on display as well as artwork from other St. Jude Patients.

“I would like to tell everybody at St. Jude and all of the donors thank you, because if it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t be here today,” Alana said.

SOT: 00: 14 Kevin Kane, Memphis Tourism President & CEO

“We can’t think of anything better in Memphis than the children of St. Jude. To have this opportunity to have children’s art on display of patients of St. Jude is a powerful story,” Kane said.

“This art is going to depict and show hope and dreams of these kids,” Shadyac said. “I think the real message is these kids are just like all of us and those blessed to have children. They’ve just had their lives interrupted by a terrible disease.

Coverage of the St. Jude Memphis Marathon will continue through the rest of the week on Action News 5.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.