Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Organ donations see increase during motorcycle rallies, study says

A new study shows that organ donations increase during motorcycle rallies.
A new study shows that organ donations increase during motorcycle rallies.(KELOLAND News)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study is showing a strong link between organ donation and motorcycle riding.

Researchers analyzed more than 10,000 organ donations and 35,000 transplantations from 2005 to 2021.

They found that, in areas where motorcycle rallies are held, there were 21% more organ donors and 26% more transplant recipients per day during rallies compared to the four weeks before and after the rallies.

The study notes motorcycle rallies often come with a surge in trauma cases at local hospitals, and bikers are much more likely to die in a crash compared to those inside vehicles.

The study’s lead author said this shows the need for increased safety measures during these events, especially when it comes to helmets.

Bikers who aren’t wearing helmets are three times more likely to become organ donors than helmeted bikers, primarily due to head injuries that trigger brain death.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedEx World Hub
FedEx employee killed at hub
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, in U.S. District Court in Hot Springs, Samuel Bolling of Nashville,...
Man pleads guilty to kidnapping Arkansas teen
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents in the original series, now play...
Netflix releases first trailer for ‘That ‘90s Show’

Latest News

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden watch an arrival ceremony at the...
Biden says climate law has ‘glitches’ after Macron criticism
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, watch the NBA basketball game between the...
Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation
Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation
Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation