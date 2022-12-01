One dead after car incident on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car incident on Interstate 40 led to one person losing their life.

A person died after driving off the road Thursday morning, according to Memphis Fire Department Dispatch.

It was a single-car crash at exit 14 that happened after 3 a.m.

Lanes are blocked on I-40 between Whitten Road and Sycamore View.

All Westbound lanes are blocked and the exit ramp is closed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.