One dead after car incident on I-40
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car incident on Interstate 40 led to one person losing their life.
A person died after driving off the road Thursday morning, according to Memphis Fire Department Dispatch.
It was a single-car crash at exit 14 that happened after 3 a.m.
Lanes are blocked on I-40 between Whitten Road and Sycamore View.
All Westbound lanes are blocked and the exit ramp is closed.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.