Memphis Tigers cruise past North Alabama, 87-68

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers welcomed North Alabama to town Wednesday and promptly welcomed them back out of town with an 87-68 loss.

Kendric Davis had another outstanding game. The fifth-year guard led the Tigers with 18 points. DeAndre Williams pitched in 15, Keonte Kennedy had 11 and Johnathan Lawson scored 10 points off the bench. Johnathan went 3 of 4 from a 3-point range.

The Tigers return to the court Saturday night at home against Ole Miss.

