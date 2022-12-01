Memphis mourns the passing of former head coach Chuck Stobart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is mourning the loss of former head football coach Chuck Stobart, who passed away on Nov. 29 at the age of 88.

Stobart served as head coach of the Tiger football program from 1989-94, leading Memphis to three straight 6-5 records from 1992-94. The three-straight years with a winning record were the first for the Tigers since 1973-77. During his six seasons at the helm, Stobart led Memphis to a record of 29-36-1.

Under his tutelage, 19 Tigers were selected in the NFL Draft from 1989-97. Two of his former players – Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce and Danton Barto - have their numbers retired by the program.

Among his wins at Memphis, Stobart led the team to road victories against No. 17 USC (24-10) in 1991 and No. 25 Mississippi State (45-35) during the 1993 season.

Prior to Memphis, Stobart was the head coach at Toledo from 1977-81 and at Utah from 1982-84. He was named MAC Coach of the Year in 1979 and guided Toledo to a MAC Championship in 1981.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.