MATA keeps seat open on bus to honor Rosa Parks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MATA is keeping a seat open to honor the life and legacy of Rosa Parks on Thursday.

On Dec. 1, 1955, Parks refused to move from her bus seat in Montgomery, Ala. that was “reserved” for white passengers according to “law.”

The seats will be reserved with a commemorative sign displayed on them.

“MATA wants to pay tribute to the life and legacy of Rosa Parks’ tremendous contribution to the Civil Rights Movement,” said MATA’s Chief of Staff Bacarra Mauldin, “Her courage, grace, dignity, and refusal to tolerate inequality transformed our entire nation.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.