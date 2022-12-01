Man shot, killed at South Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man was killed Thursday morning.

Police were called to Rosewood Market on S Lauderdale Street around 10:44 a.m.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a green sedan.

There’s no word on what led up to the shooting.

