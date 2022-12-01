Man shot, killed at South Memphis store
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man was killed Thursday morning.
Police were called to Rosewood Market on S Lauderdale Street around 10:44 a.m.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the suspect left the scene in a green sedan.
There’s no word on what led up to the shooting.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.