Man shot, killed at South Memphis store

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man was killed Thursday morning.

Police were called to Rosewood Market on S Lauderdale Street around 10:44 a.m.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a green sedan.

There’s no word on what led up to the shooting.

