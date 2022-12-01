Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, the man charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was released on bond Thursday.

Lee’s body has not been found since he went missing in Oxford in July.

Herrington has maintained his innocence since being charged and previously filed a lawsuit against Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department claiming he was being illegally held in jail.

Herrington says there has been no direct evidence to implicate him in Lee’s murder, and that detectives made the arrest after tracking Lee and Herrington’s movements through social networking applications and surveillance footage, as well as the use of “cadaver dogs” which conducted a search at Herrington’s apartment.

Herrington had been in jail in Lafayette County without bail since July 22.

District Attorney Ben Creekmore and Herrington’s defense team made an agreement for Herrington to receive bond, while surrendering his passport and wearing an ankle monitor.

Creekmore says Herrington’s defense lawyer also withdrew habeus corpus in lieu of the agreement.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedEx World Hub
FedEx employee killed at hub
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, in U.S. District Court in Hot Springs, Samuel Bolling of Nashville,...
Man pleads guilty to kidnapping Arkansas teen
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
The suspects car used for the shooting at Sonic.
15-year-old shot at Sonic next to Kirby High School

Latest News

Martez Abram, 39, is accused of killing two employees at Walmart in Southaven and shooting a...
Man found guilty in Walmart employee shooting
Porter-Leath Toy Truck
Action News 5 partners with Porter-Leath for 21st annual Toy Truck Drive
Alana and LaChaka take a look at the art
St. Jude patients’ art on display ahead of Memphis Marathon
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19