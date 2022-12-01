Holiday Food Drive
Holiday season marks a crucial time for small businesses

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holiday shopping season is in full force, and it is a crucial time for small businesses.

In fact, a new Small Business Holiday Report found 1 in 4 small businesses say this month will determine if they’ll survive next year.

Brett Sussman, vice president head of sales & marketing with Kabbage from American Express, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the report and why you should consider shopping local this holiday season.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

