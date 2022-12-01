Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Hernando Police Chief retires after 25 years of service

Hernando Police Chief retires after 25 years of service
Hernando Police Chief retires after 25 years of service(Hernando Ms)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hernando Police Chief retired from the City of Hernando Police Department after 25 years of service.

Chief Scott Worsham’s last day was Nov. 30.

“It has been an awesome ride and I am humbled by the support and love I received along the way. I will forever be grateful for this amazing opportunity, but I am ready to begin the next chapter of life outside of public safety.”

The new chief Shane Ellis will serve as the new Hernando Police Chief. Johnson took an oath Thursday morning.

He has 28 years of experience combined with specialized leadership training.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedEx World Hub
FedEx employee killed at hub
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, in U.S. District Court in Hot Springs, Samuel Bolling of Nashville,...
Man pleads guilty to kidnapping Arkansas teen
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents in the original series, now play...
Netflix releases first trailer for ‘That ‘90s Show’

Latest News

Martez Abram, 39, is accused of killing two employees at Walmart in Southaven and shooting a...
Accused Mid-South Walmart shooter tells jury he takes responsibility for actions
High School Football
Tenn. High School Football Championships are live on Action News 5 Plus
holiday food drive
Grand finale of Action News 5′s Holiday Food Drive
I-40 lanes block due to car crash
1 killed, 1 injured after car crash on I-40