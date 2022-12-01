Hernando Police Chief retires after 25 years of service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hernando Police Chief retired from the City of Hernando Police Department after 25 years of service.

Chief Scott Worsham’s last day was Nov. 30.

“It has been an awesome ride and I am humbled by the support and love I received along the way. I will forever be grateful for this amazing opportunity, but I am ready to begin the next chapter of life outside of public safety.”

The new chief Shane Ellis will serve as the new Hernando Police Chief. Johnson took an oath Thursday morning.

He has 28 years of experience combined with specialized leadership training.

