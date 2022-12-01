MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gwyn Fisher will join the Greater Memphis Chamber as its chief economic development officer on December 14.

She will be succeeding Ted Townsend, who will become president and CEO of the chamber on December 13.

Fisher will be joining the Greater Memphis Chamber, which had its best year for economic development in 2021, with more than 9,300 new jobs announced.

She has served as the regional director for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD), since April 2013. In her new role, she will lead the work to recruit and retain businesses, jobs, and investments to Greater Memphis for the Chamber which is the region’s primary economic development organization (ECD).

During her tenure at ECD, Gwyn and her team have worked with more than 150 companies to create more than 23,600 new jobs and invest more than $7 billion in the region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gwyn Fisher to the Greater Memphis Chamber,” said Ted Townsend.

“I’ve worked closely with Gwyn for years, so I know from personal experience how tough and tenacious she can be when it comes to scoring major wins for our region. I have every confidence that Gwyn will lead our team and our region to greater heights.”

A huge project and one that Fisher worked on closely with the Chamber team was Ford’s BlueOval City electric vehicle manufacturing campus. This is the single largest private investment in Tennessee history and in Ford’s history.

“Memphis is increasingly becoming a destination of choice for advanced manufacturers, especially in the areas of supply chain and logistics, agribusiness and food, medical device and health care technology, and music. My top priority is to accelerate that growth, which will result in even more opportunities and access to prosperity for all of Memphis.” said Fisher.

Production on BlueOval City is set to begin in 2025 and will bring in over 6,000 new jobs.

