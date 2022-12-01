Grizzlies outdueled by Timberwolves in 109-101 loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 29 points, five steals and three blocks to lead Minnesota to a 109-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night.

This was the first game of an extended absence for injured Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jaylen Nowell added 24 points off the bench and D’Angelo Russell had 15 points and 10 assists for the Timberwolves.

They forced a season-high 27 turnovers by the Grizzlies and snapped a three-game losing streak despite a 59-29 rebound disadvantage.

Ja Morant scored 24 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who lost their cool down the stretch with successive ejections for Dillon Brooks and Morant.

Grizzlies rookie David Roddy, who finished 13 points and five rebounds in his native city, hit a pair of 3-pointers and a short jumper on three consecutive possessions midway through the fourth quarter.

Then Edwards sprang to life with a tiebreaking 3-pointer and a block on Brandon Clarke’s layup that sparked a break he finished with a one-handed slam and a 90-85 lead.

The Grizzlies play against the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night at the FedExForum.

