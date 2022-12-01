Grand finale of Action News 5′s Holiday Food Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday marks the final day of the annual Action New’s 5′s Holiday food drive benefitting the Mid-South Food Bank.

The drive is to make sure families in need get enough food for the holiday season.

Every dollar donated to The Mid-South Food Bank provides three meals, so just $10 can provide a food-insecure family with food for an entire month.

The drive began on Nov. 29 until Dec. 1.

