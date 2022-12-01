First alert to cloudy & rainy stretch of weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s. It will remain chilly all day with high temperatures only topping out around 50. Clouds will gradually increase today, so this evening will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 40s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 10 to 15, gusting up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be mostly cloudy tomorrow with a few isolated showers. Any rain will be spotty and light, but there will be lingering rain through the evening. Highs will climb back to the lower 60s Friday and lows will be in the 50s.

WEEKEND: A cold front will bring rain overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. This will bring rain for most of the area. The afternoon actually looks mostly dry on Saturday but more rain arrives on Sunday. It will be chilly this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front pushes rain into the Mid-South on Monday and then stalls out over the Mid-South for several days. This will give us more showers Monday through Wednesday. There will be a range of temperatures across the area, depending on the location of the front. Highs will range from 50 to 60 degrees.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.