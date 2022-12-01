Holiday Food Drive
Clouds will give way to small shower chances by the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High temperatures will be around 50 with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Winds will be east at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 40s. A stray shower possible late. South wind 5-10 mph..

FRIDAY: Highs will climb back to the lower 60s with a cloudy sky. A few showers are possible with windy conditions. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph. Clouds will linger with a scattered showers Friday night.

WEEKEND: A stray shower is possible at sunrise Saturday but most of the day will be dry. Scattered showers will return on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s most of the week. Rain is likely off and on all week long.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

