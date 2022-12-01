Holiday Food Drive
Chilly & dry for now, but here’s your First Alert to a rainy pattern ahead

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cold, dry air is keeping temperatures below average through tomorrow then a warm, moist air will move in by the end of the week leading to rain that will impact the weekend and much of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 50

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the lower 40s

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered early morning showers, highs in the mid 50s and falling through the day, and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with high temperatures near 50 and lows holding to near 50 and then rising after midnight.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain, afternoon highs in the mid 50s, and overnight temperatures warming to near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with highs near 60 in the morning and then falling through the day ending up in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

