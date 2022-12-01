Action News 5 partners with Porter-Leath for 21st annual Toy Truck Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Porter-Leath’s 21st annual Toy Truck will be rolling into town to collect toys for over 2,000 children, and Action News 5 has once again partnered up to make that happen.

The toy truck will be outside Action News 5 on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10.

Toys will be collected for over 2,000 children up to 5 years old.

“Each year, generous individuals, groups and businesses come together to support our community’s youngest citizens by filling the truck with new toys and providing funding that is matched to fuel our mission,” said Rob Hughes, Vice President of Development at Porter-Leath. “This continued support not only helps preschoolers learn through play, but also makes the holidays a merrier time for their families.”

You can also text TOY to 50155 to donate. All monetary gifts will be matched by a Secret Santa in the community.

Click here to read more about the toy truck.

If you need ideas on what types of toys to purchase, click here.

