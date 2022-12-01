Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Action News 5 partners with Porter-Leath for 21st annual Toy Truck Drive

Porter-Leath Toy Truck
Porter-Leath Toy Truck(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Porter-Leath’s 21st annual Toy Truck will be rolling into town to collect toys for over 2,000 children, and Action News 5 has once again partnered up to make that happen.

The toy truck will be outside Action News 5 on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10.

Toys will be collected for over 2,000 children up to 5 years old.

“Each year, generous individuals, groups and businesses come together to support our community’s youngest citizens by filling the truck with new toys and providing funding that is matched to fuel our mission,” said Rob Hughes, Vice President of Development at Porter-Leath. “This continued support not only helps preschoolers learn through play, but also makes the holidays a merrier time for their families.”

You can also text TOY to 50155 to donate. All monetary gifts will be matched by a Secret Santa in the community.

Click here to read more about the toy truck.

If you need ideas on what types of toys to purchase, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedEx World Hub
FedEx employee killed at hub
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, in U.S. District Court in Hot Springs, Samuel Bolling of Nashville,...
Man pleads guilty to kidnapping Arkansas teen
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
The suspects car used for the shooting at Sonic.
15-year-old shot at Sonic next to Kirby High School

Latest News

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
Alana and LaChaka take a look at the art
St. Jude patients’ art on display ahead of Memphis Marathon
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Gwyn Fisher to head economic development.
Gwyn Fisher will join the Greater Memphis Chamber as its chief economic development officer