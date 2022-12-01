Accused Mid-South Walmart shooter tells jury he takes responsibility for actions

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A Mid-South man charged with killing two employees at a Southaven Walmart and shooting a police officer told jurors this morning that he takes responsibility for his actions.

Martez Abram took the stand Thursday morning in Hernando as families of his alleged victims watched surveillance video from that deadly day in 2019 when prosecutors say Abram entered the store wearing body armor, carrying several weapons and opened fire, killing store managers Anthony Brown and Brandon Gales.

Abram is also accused of shooting an officer when he tried to leave the scene.

Abram is expected to be the final witness in this trial, which will be followed by closing arguments.

Action News 5′s Parker King is in the courtroom now and will have the details of Abram’s testimony in our coverage later this evening.

