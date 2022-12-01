Holiday Food Drive
901 FC introduces newest head coach

901 FC head coach Stephen Glass
901 FC head coach Stephen Glass(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The newest head coach and manager of 901 FC was introduced on Wednesday.

Stephen Glass took to the podium to share his vision for the Bluff City’s entrant in the United Soccer League.

Glass has MLS experience as interim head coach with Atlanta United and has served as manager of Aberdeen FC in the Scottish Premier League.

He knows he’s got big boots to fill, following Ben Pirmann, who earned USL Coach of the Year honors after leading the 901 to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Glass also played the game, with stints in the English Premier League, and representing his native Scotland internationally.

