6 Memphis Tigers earn 2022 AAC football honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference (AAC) has honored six players of the University of Memphis’ football team.

Heading the group, free safety Quindell Johnson earned First-Team All-AAC on defense.

A senior from New Orleans, Johnson leads the league in interceptions with 4, to go along with 73 tackles, 5 TFLs, 4 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery and 2 forced fumbles.

Kicker Chris Howard is the Tiger’s other First-Team All-AAC performer.

The senior transfer from Florida played great in his lone season with Memphis.

Howard hits 20 of his 23 field goal attempts, and 45 of 47 extra points. His 20 field goals lead the AAC, as well as his 8.8 scoring per-game average, and total points scored.

Two Tigers earn Second-Team All-AAC.

Tight end Caden Prieskorn, a nominee for the Mackey Award, leads All-AAC tight ends with 46 catches for 593 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Prieskorn says he is returning for his senior season.

Linebacker Xavier ‘Zay’ Cullens, leads the AAC and is 4th in the nation with 4 fumble recoveries.

He’s tied for second with 3 interceptions, 2 returned for touchdowns and tied for 4th with 104 Tackles.

Earning AAC honorable mentions are defensive end Jaylon Allen and defensive back Davion Ross.

The Tigers are going bowling for a record 9th straight season.

They will find out where on the College Football Bowl selection show on Sunday.

