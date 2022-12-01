2 suspects on the run after juvenile shot at Berclair home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say two suspects are on the run after a juvenile was shot at a home in Berclair.

Police responded to the shooting at 5:55 p.m. at a home on Macon Road, where the victim was located and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say the suspects took off in a green Mustang.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is also the second juvenile to be shot in Memphis in the past 24 hours.

Those with information in either case are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

