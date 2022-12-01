1 killed, 1 injured after car crash on I-40
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car incident on Interstate 40 led to one person losing their life and another person being injured.
According to Memphis Fire Department Dispatch, a person died after driving off the road Thursday morning on I-40 near Whitten Road.
A man was taken to the hospital non-critical, said Memphis Police Department.
It was a single-car crash at exit 14 that happened at 3:45 a.m.
MPD says to expect heavy traffic delays and use alternate routes.
