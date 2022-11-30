Trial delayed for murder suspects of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The District Attorney’s Office has announced that the Dec. 5 trial date for the suspects in the slaying of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary has been delayed.

The trial date was announced in March.

McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarious Richardson both face first-degree murder charges for the 2018 murder.

According to District Attorney Steve Mulroy, the delay was caused by the office’s recent employment of Lorna McClusky, the lead defense attorney in the case.

Now that McClusky works for the DA’s office, Mulroy said this has resulted in the need for more time to prepare for the trial.

A report, rather than a trial, is still scheduled for Dec. 5.

Trenary was shot on Sept. 27, 2018, along the stretch of apartments and condos near the Farmer’s Market. He was walking home from Loflin Yard, where the Chamber had just held a fundraiser.

Witnesses told police a white pickup truck stopped and a man exited the passenger side, approached Trenary from behind and shot him in the head.

