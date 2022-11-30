Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Thunderstorms will continue through late tonight

By Brittney Bryant and Erin Thomas
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe weather threatened the Mid-South Tuesday, but fortunately for the Action News 5 coverage area, the strongest and more intense storms have remained to the our south.

Still, though, we are not quite out of the woods and a threat of strong to potentially severe storms remains through Midnight tonight.

Memphis, and areas highlighted in yellow, are now under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) with an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for most of northern Mississippi.

Portions of Lafayette and Panola counties are included an a Moderate Risk (4/5) through tonight.

Severe Weather Risk Tuesday Nov 29, 2022
Severe Weather Risk Tuesday Nov 29, 2022(WMC)

Although our threat has decreased, severe storms across the entire Mid-South can’t be ruled out until this system exits our area.

Damaging winds in excess of 40 mph will be the primary hazard, but all modes of severe weather are still possible, including large hail and tornadoes.

North Mississippi has the highest threat for severe storms.

Severe Outlook for Tuesday night, Nov 29, 2022
Severe Outlook for Tuesday night, Nov 29, 2022(WMC)

STAY ALERT: Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Forrest City Police
2 adults, 1 child found dead at Ark. home
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Lafayette County storm shelters
Oxford, Lafayette County offer shelters for those in way of storm
Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
First Alert Weather Day: Additional thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening
ET
Tuesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Nov 29, 2022
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather 11/29