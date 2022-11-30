Thunderstorms will continue through late tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe weather threatened the Mid-South Tuesday, but fortunately for the Action News 5 coverage area, the strongest and more intense storms have remained to the our south.

Still, though, we are not quite out of the woods and a threat of strong to potentially severe storms remains through Midnight tonight.

Memphis, and areas highlighted in yellow, are now under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) with an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for most of northern Mississippi.

Portions of Lafayette and Panola counties are included an a Moderate Risk (4/5) through tonight.

Severe Weather Risk Tuesday Nov 29, 2022 (WMC)

Although our threat has decreased, severe storms across the entire Mid-South can’t be ruled out until this system exits our area.

Damaging winds in excess of 40 mph will be the primary hazard, but all modes of severe weather are still possible, including large hail and tornadoes.

North Mississippi has the highest threat for severe storms.

Severe Outlook for Tuesday night, Nov 29, 2022 (WMC)

