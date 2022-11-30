Suspect charged after man ambushed over gun, shot 7 times in Whitehaven gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have arrested an attempted murder and robbery suspect after he and two others ambushed a man inside a Whitehaven gas station in August.

Police say that on Aug. 24, 19-year-old Johnaton “Stank” Craft along with two others followed a man inside the Citgo located at 4907 Airways Boulevard and attempted to rob him of his gun.

According to the affidavit, after pulling up to the store in a gray car, Craft and one other suspect followed the victim inside around 8:22 p.m.

When that suspect grabbed at what appeared to be the victim’s weapon, a fight ensued, and Craft then pulled out a gun and began shooting, hitting the victim and accidentally hitting his accomplice.

Another suspect then entered the store and also began shooting at the victim. This third suspect was successfully identified after he was seen on surveillance video dropping his ID and phone while fleeing the scene.

Police recovered both items and say the phone’s lock screen showed a photo of himself.

The suspect who was shot was detained at the hospital and his phone was confiscated for evidence, police say.

From a search warrant conducted on that phone, investigators were able to contact Craft’s mother who told police that it appeared to be her son seen in the surveillance video from the store.

Craft was arrested and charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder, criminal attempted aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony on Monday, Nov. 28.

Police say the victim was shot approximately seven times in total. He was transported from the scene in critical condition and had to be placed on a ventilator.

The other two suspects in the case have no charge information available and are likely minors.

Craft is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.