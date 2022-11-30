Survey: Over 60% aren’t knowledgeable on U.S. response to Ukraine/Russia Conflict

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 20,000 U.S. military service members have deployed to Eastern Europe in response to the Ukraine/Russia conflict.

According to a new survey from the United Service Organizations (USO) and Morning Consult, 62% of Americans aren’t knowledgeable about what the U.S. military is doing in Eastern Europe.

J.D. Crouch II, USO CEO and President, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the survey findings and how you can support these troops.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

