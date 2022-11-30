Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Survey: Over 60% aren’t knowledgeable on U.S. response to Ukraine/Russia Conflict

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 20,000 U.S. military service members have deployed to Eastern Europe in response to the Ukraine/Russia conflict.

According to a new survey from the United Service Organizations (USO) and Morning Consult, 62% of Americans aren’t knowledgeable about what the U.S. military is doing in Eastern Europe.

J.D. Crouch II, USO CEO and President, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the survey findings and how you can support these troops.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Severe Weather Risk Tuesday Nov 29, 2022
Thunderstorms will continue through late tonight
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants
Packages left on the side of a highway by a FedEx driver are rescued by an Ohio man.
Man delivers FedEx packages found dumped on side of highway

Latest News

Survey: Over 60% aren’t knowledgeable on U.S. response to Ukraine/Russia Conflict
Health Tips Tuesday: importance of lung cancer screenings
More people living with undiagnosed cancer than pre-pandemic, study finds
More people living with undiagnosed cancer than pre-pandemic, study finds
Weather
Spencer's Forecast