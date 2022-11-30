State leaders to address G3 school controversy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 3-G’s are a part of the Memphis Shelby County School District, but that’ll change by this summer.

The Tennessee General Assembly passed a law earlier this year requiring MSCS to shift control of those schools to the Germantown School district.

This means MSCS and the City of Germantown must come up with a deal on the three schools which are located inside Germantown city limits before Dec 31.

State Rep. Mark White who represents Germantown said the bottom line is Germantown wants to manage the schools in its district.

“Well, I’ve been talking with both parties on that. I’m hoping they will strike a deal. We’ve had some disruption in the leadership in Memphis-Shelby County School system. You know, a change in the superintendent and some of the other staff,” said White. “So, some new people have kind of come in to deal with this and so I’m hoping they will move forward on it.”

White also says the bill has been in the works for two years.

If the two districts do not reach a deal by the end of this year the new 3-G’s law will dictate how the agreement is handled.

The discussion is scheduled to take place after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the county commission meeting.

Stick with Action News 5 for updates throughout the day.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.