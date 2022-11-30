Police search for porch pirate in Cordova
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Police are searching for a person accused of stealing a package off a porch in Cordova.
Memphis Police Department responded to a theft on November 28, at 3:33 p.m. at a home on Phillips Road.
Video surveillance showed a gold four-door Chevrolet Malibu pullup in the driveway. The suspect then walked up to the porch and grabs a package to get back in the car and drive away.
Anyone with information should call 901-636-4402. You can also click here to submit your tip.
