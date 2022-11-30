Police search for porch pirate in Cordova

Police are searching for a person accused of stealing a package off a porch in Cordova.

Memphis Police Department responded to a theft on November 28, at 3:33 p.m. at a home on Phillips Road.

Video surveillance showed a gold four-door Chevrolet Malibu pullup in the driveway. The suspect then walked up to the porch and grabs a package to get back in the car and drive away.

Anyone with information should call 901-636-4402. You can also click here to submit your tip.

