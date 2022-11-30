Nonprofit sends letter to Methodist Hosptial demanding reinstatement of surgery for transgender and non-binary patients
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee demanded in a letter that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare cease its discriminatory policy of refusing medically essential operations to transgender and non-binary patients.
The letter was submitted on Chris Evans’ behalf, a 19-year-old who was notified just days before a medically essential operation that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare was canceling their procedure due to the hospital’s new policy.
According to the ACLU of Tennessee’s letter, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare’s new policy and cancellation of procedures only for transgender and non-binary patients discriminate against individuals based on sex and ability, in violation of federal nondiscrimination statutes.
