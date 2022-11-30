Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Nonprofit sends letter to Methodist Hosptial demanding reinstatement of surgery for transgender and non-binary patients

Methodist University Hospital
Methodist University Hospital(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee demanded in a letter that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare cease its discriminatory policy of refusing medically essential operations to transgender and non-binary patients.

The letter was submitted on Chris Evans’ behalf, a 19-year-old who was notified just days before a medically essential operation that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare was canceling their procedure due to the hospital’s new policy.

According to the ACLU of Tennessee’s letter, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare’s new policy and cancellation of procedures only for transgender and non-binary patients discriminate against individuals based on sex and ability, in violation of federal nondiscrimination statutes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Severe Weather Risk Tuesday Nov 29, 2022
Thunderstorms will continue through late tonight
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants
Packages left on the side of a highway by a FedEx driver are rescued by an Ohio man.
Man delivers FedEx packages found dumped on side of highway

Latest News

FedEx World Hub
FedEx employee killed at hub
Johnaton Craft
Suspect charged after man ambushed over gun, shot 7 times in Whitehaven gas station
Construction begins at Liberty Park on the Gold Star monument
Construction begins on Gold Star monument in Liberty Park to honor vets
Young person injured in shooting st Sonic near Kirby Highschool
Young person injured in shooting at Sonic near Kirby High School