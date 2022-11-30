Nonprofit sends letter to Methodist Hosptial demanding reinstatement of surgery for transgender and non-binary patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee demanded in a letter that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare cease its discriminatory policy of refusing medically essential operations to transgender and non-binary patients.

The letter was submitted on Chris Evans’ behalf, a 19-year-old who was notified just days before a medically essential operation that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare was canceling their procedure due to the hospital’s new policy.

“Growing up, I was taught to never let anyone touch my body, that my body is mine and mine alone. Right now, my body is not home to the way I feel inside, which is why, in consultation with multiple health professionals and my family over many years, I decided to schedule this medically necessary surgery. I hope that the hospital acts quickly to reinstate my scheduled surgery because no one else should be able to make decisions about my body but me.”

According to the ACLU of Tennessee’s letter, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare’s new policy and cancellation of procedures only for transgender and non-binary patients discriminate against individuals based on sex and ability, in violation of federal nondiscrimination statutes.

“All people should be able to access necessary medical care without fear of discrimination because of who they are. Denial of healthcare results in life-threatening situations for all patients. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is risking the lives of its patients by jumping into culture wars. Discrimination does not belong in healthcare.”

