Much colder through tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s windy with gusts around 30 mph. However, winds will die down by sunset. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon with full sunshine.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 20s in west TN to upper 20s everywhere else. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: High temperatures will be in the lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the 30s to 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Highs will climb back to the lower 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower is possible.

WEEKEND: A weather system will deliver scattered showers over the weekend and rain will be possible both days. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will be around 70 degrees Monday and Tuesday. There will still be a chance for passing showers both days.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

