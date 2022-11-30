Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Much colder through tonight

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s windy with gusts around 30 mph. However, winds will die down by sunset. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon with full sunshine.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 20s in west TN to upper 20s everywhere else. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: High temperatures will be in the lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the 30s to 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Highs will climb back to the lower 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower is possible.

WEEKEND: A weather system will deliver scattered showers over the weekend and rain will be possible both days. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will be around 70 degrees Monday and Tuesday. There will still be a chance for passing showers both days.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Severe Weather Risk Tuesday Nov 29, 2022
Thunderstorms will continue through late tonight
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants
Packages left on the side of a highway by a FedEx driver are rescued by an Ohio man.
Man delivers FedEx packages found dumped on side of highway

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 11/30
WMC First Alert Weather
Big drop in temperatures today & more rain this weekend
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 29, 2022